FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete says the agency has so far purchased 118,287 metric tonnes of maize valued at K662.5 million. In an interview, Saturday, Chamatete said so far, the agency seems to be getting some good stock from Southern Province since the crop marketing season opened. He said the agency was also opening up more depots to get closer to the farmers. “We are at 118,287 metric tonnes of maize valued at K662.5 million so far. So far, we seem to be getting quite some good stock from Southern Province. And equally, we started a bit late in Northern and Luapula Province but they are catching up, they have bought about 20,000 metric tonnes of maize…...



