Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, H.E Jin PARK, encountered a lion when he was going out of the meeting with the President of Zambia, H.E. Hakainde Hichilema at the State House

SOUTH Korea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin says his country remains committed to enhancing bilateral relations with Zambia. And Jin has described his visit to Zambia as productive and encouraging. Addressing the media shortly after concluding his visit to Zambia, Jin said reopening the South Korean embassy would greatly contribute to the advancement of bilateral partnerships between the two countries. “As I conclude my visit to Zambia, I am very glad to meet with the members of the press. Yesterday (Thursday), I met Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo and also Minister of Trade and Commerce Chipoka Mulenga. Today in the morning, I had the honour to meet with President Hakainde Hichilema, and also Minister of Finance and National Planning…...