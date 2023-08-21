ROAD Development Agency (RDA) Copperbelt Province Regional Manager, Emmanuel Kanguma says works on the Chingola-Kasumbalesa road have reached an advanced stage. Speaking to journalists in Kasumbalesa area, Eng Kanguma said the road project was about 60 percent complete and might be opened to traffic by December 2023. “The road is being widened, it will be about seven metres wide and with two metres on either side. So, because of that, the safety aspect of the road is being improved and since it is being rehabilitated, it means the riding quality is being enhanced. So, travel time between Chingola and the border here will be greatly reduced, and people will be able to drive faster and safer on the roads. On…...



