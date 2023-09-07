FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete says the agency is facing challenges in some locations as farmers are opting to sell their maize to private buyers who are offering a higher price. And Chamatete says the agency has so far purchased 327,673 metric tonnes of maize valued at K1.8 billion, representing 33 percent of its target. In an interview, Wednesday, Chamatete said some farmers were opting to sell to private buyers because they were offering higher prices than the FRA. He said the crop marketing season was expected to close on October 31, 2023. “The money has been there; we’ve been paying farmers continuously and we haven’t had a challenge yet on money. We already had some carry…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.