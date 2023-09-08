MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says no tax holiday will be given to Vedanta following its return to KCM. And Kabuswe says all agreements embedded in the agreement with Vedanta will be checked and closely watched, arguing that under President Hakainde Hichilema, even the worst investor would be turned into the best. Meanwhile, Kabuswe says the $1 billion investment which Vedanta pledged will not come immediately, but in different segments. Asked whether any tax holiday would be given to Vedanta when he featured on a Radio Phoenix special interview, Kabuswe said no. “No. What we agreed is that they have to abide by the current existing laws. What we have decided as the UPND government is that…...



