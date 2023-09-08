THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has garnished K238 million from government suppliers who are non-compliant with payment and declaration of correct taxes. In a statement, Thursday, ZRA Corporate Affairs Manager Oliver Nzala said K204 million was garnished through GRZ agents while K34 million was through private appointed agents. “Following the issuance of Circular Number 7 of 2023 by the Minister of Finance and National Planning effective 13th March, 2023 on the need for all government suppliers to be compliant, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) through the Debt Recovery Unit (DRU), appointed all government spending units, ministries and parastatals as third-party agents to garnish payments of suppliers who are non-compliant with payment and declaration of correct taxes,” he said…....



