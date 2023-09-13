FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says a total of 14,239 metric tonnes of honey was produced by beekeeping households in 2022. Speaking during a media briefing, Tuesday, Chikote said the country had the potential to produce as high as 20,000 metric tonnes of honey and honey bee products if production capacities were improved. “The honey industry plays a crucial role in our rural economy as it provides livelihood opportunities to thousands of Zambians, especially smallholder farmers and bee-keepers. The country has a total of 37,092 households participating in bee-keeping activities, [with] North-Western Province leading with 9,642 households followed by Eastern Province with 8,506 households and Central Province in third place with 4,782 households. At national level, official records show…...



