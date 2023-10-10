GOVERNMENT has signed the first ever concession agreement with a local firm, Lutembwe Consulting Company, for the reconstruction of the 55 kilometers Katete-Chanida stretch, valued at $79.8 million. Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has described the concession agreement as special, given that the concessionaire involved is a Zambian consortium. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Monday, Milupi said the concession period for the project was 25 years which includes two years for construction and 23 years operation and maintenance. “This [event is for] the signing of the concession agreement for the project under the Public Private Partnership for the design, build, finance, operation and transfer of the Katete to Chanida road with a stretch of 55 kilometers and…...



