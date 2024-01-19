MINE Suppliers and Contractors Association president Coster Mwaba has appealed to government to urgently engage Lubambe Copper Mines’ management to ensure all suppliers and contractors are paid their dues. Mwaba says the mine owes suppliers and contractors over U$100 million in unpaid arrears, hence news that JCHX will take over the mine is concerning as they were not engaged. JCHX, a Chinese company, is set to take over 80 percent equity partnership in Lubambe Copper Mines of Chililabombwe. In an interview, Mwaba lamented that the suppliers were not consulted or informed about what Lubambe was doing. He called on the government to engage the mine to ensure all contractors and suppliers were paid their dues. “We are concerned with the…...



