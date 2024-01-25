BARRICK Lumwana Mine has disclosed that it met its 2023 production guidance, setting the tone for future expansion. And the mine says its Super Pit expansion project has been accelerated with first production now scheduled for 2028, while the project is expected to double copper production to 240,000 tonnes per annum over a 36-year mine life. According to the mining company, the estimated cost of the project is almost $2 billion, and construction is scheduled to start towards the end of this year. Speaking during a media briefing in Solwezi District, Tuesday, the Mine’s Sustainability Manager, Christopher Mukala, said meeting the 2023 production guidance set the mine for future expansion in terms of copper. “Barrick operates on four continents in…...



