THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has noted with concern that lack of information on tax policies is still an existing problem among cross border traders. And the Authority says it is determined to reduce the time traders spend at borders using the Coordinated Border Management (CBM) approach. Speaking during an engagement meeting with the Zambia Cross Border Traders Association, Wednesday, ZRA corporate affairs manager Oliver Nzala said the authority was investing in tax education to seal the information gap that had been identified among cross border traders. “As Zambia Revenue Authority, we have noticed that to a larger extent there is a lack of information. Lack of information tends to be the one that creates a gap between the traders...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.