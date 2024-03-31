ZESCO has announced that it will implement a staggered eight-hour daily load shedding programme for residential areas in Lusaka, effective April 1, 2024. In a statement, Sunday, ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi stated that each area would experience two power outages of four hours each spread throughout the day. “In response to stakeholder concerns, ZESCO Limited will on 1st April 2024 implement a staggered 8-hour daily load shedding program for residential areas in Lusaka. This means each area will experience two power outages of four hours each, spread throughout the day with an aim to minimize disruption. Sample Schedule: Group C: 06 hours to 10 hours and 18 hours to 22:00 hours, Group D: 10hours to 14hours and 22:00 hours to...



