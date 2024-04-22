THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) says in the first quarter of 2024, it received K2.6 billion from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning for road projects across the country. In a statement, Sunday, NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila stated that of this amount, K2.5 billion was spent on on-going road projects and dismantling arrears owed to road contractors and consultants, among other expenditures. “In the just ended quarter, the National Road Fund received a total amount of K2.6 billion from the Ministry of Finance and National Planning for road projects across the country. Of this funding, K2.5 billion was spent on on-going road projects and dismantling arrears owed to road contractors and consultants. Specifically, the NRFA spent...



