NRFA Board Chairperson Noel Nkoma has disclosed that the agency’s debt portfolio stands at K15 billion. Nkoma says the National Road Fund Agency accrued this debt mostly through contracts awarded to Patriotic Front cadres during the previous regime. In an interview, Wednesday, Nkoma explained that NRFA incurred penalties for unfulfilled contractual obligations and other breaches. “These are penalties of unfulfilled contractual obligations and other breaches for local contractors. When we talk about local contractors; these are those Zambian contractors that were being given contracts – primarily PF cadres. They gave contracts to do feeder roads, some of them to do roads. The debt with interest is coming at K15 billion. Which debt has not been serviced for the last four...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.