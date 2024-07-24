THE Crushers and Edible Oil Refiners Association (CEDORA) has called on government to lift the suspension on the exportation of soya cake due to reduced local demand that has resulted in some major factories halting operations. CEDORA Director, Aubrey Chibumba, says government must partially lift the suspension by allocating a limited tonnage for exportation to be reviewed every 30 days. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Chibumba expressed fear that factories may be forced to relieve some of their workers due to the reduced demand for soya cake. “Previously, we have been hearing that we might actually have a shortage of soya cake for our animal feed industry. But what we have noticed over the last three weeks is that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.