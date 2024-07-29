ZAMSTATS has disclosed that export earnings from agricultural products decreased by 23 percent to K1.6 billion in June 2024 from K2.1 billion in May 2024. ZamStats Statistician General, Goodson Sinyenga, has also revealed that Switzerland was Zambia’s major export destination in June 2024, which accounted for 47.4 percent of the total export earnings. In a monthly bulletin dissemination recently, Sinyenga stated that agricultural products accounted for 20 percent of Zambia’s non-traditional exports in June 2024. “Agricultural products accounted for 20.0 percent of Zambia’s NTEs in June 2024 compared to 26.6 percent in May 2024. Export earnings from agricultural products decreased by 23.0 percent to K1.6 billion in June 2024 from K2.1 billion in May 2024. The major export commodities were...



