THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol by K1.90, diesel by K0.70, kerosene by K1.16 and Jet A-1 by K1.33 for the month of August 2024. ERB has adjusted the prices for petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-I to K33.47/litre, K30.05/litre, K27.52/litre and K30.53/litre, respectively. In a statement, Wednesday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda attributed the increase to the hiked prices of petroleum products on the international market and depreciation of the Kwacha. “Revision of Petroleum Pump Prices for August 2024: In July 2024, the prices of petroleum products on the international market were higher than the monthly average for June 2024. The increase was attributed to continued rise in demand emanating from the summer driving...



