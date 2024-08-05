FORMER Mines, Energy and Water Development Minister Yamfwa Mukanga has predicted that load shedding will start lasting three or four days in some places going forward. On Thursday, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote said Maamba Collieries was scheduled to undertake its mandatory maintenance starting end of August and that this would cause a power deficit of 135 megawatts for the month of September, which would lead to an increase in load shedding hours. Chikote, also said there was an impending depletion of Zesco’s water allocation at Kariba Dam which would result in an extra power deficit of 300 megawatts. Speaking alongside Chikote, Zesco managing director Victor Mapani said the newly-negotiated 218 megawatts of power imports would cushion this deficit. Commenting on...



