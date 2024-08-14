THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has called for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of resources, saying this should not just be on paper but seen to be done. ZICA president, Yande Mwenye, says the newly launched Smart Invoicing system will significantly enhance tax mobilisation efforts and compliance. Meanwhile, Mwenye has expressed fear that the proposed policy shift in regards to currency regulation threatens to disrupt the country’s economic stability. Speaking, during a press briefing, Tuesday, Mwenye emphasised that there should be consequences wherever there was misappropriation of public or private funds. “During the recent presidential press briefing on 8th June 2024, followed by the secretary to cabinet directives, emphasis was placed on prudent utilisation of financial resources...



