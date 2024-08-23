FORMER Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says government’s decision to hand KCM back to Vedanta Resources is a criminal undertaking anchored on corruption. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema handed KCM back to Vedanta, despite saying this would never happen in the past. Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Musukwa said it was sad that Zambians were made to celebrate criminal activities. “The handing of Konkola Copper Mine to Vedanta is a criminal undertaking anchored in corruption. The issues that informed the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines have they been resolved? First of all, I have indicated clearly and unequivocally [that] the handing of KCM to Vedanta is a criminal undertaking anchored in corruption. And it’s a sad day for Zambia...



