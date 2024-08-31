THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved the net metering and connection fees to enable the public to participate as producers and consumers of electricity on the national grid. ERB has also set the net metering tariff at K1.59/kWh. In a statement, Friday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda said the regulator had directed Zesco to apply the stated tariffs, which will be in effect until December 31, 2024. “The Energy Regulation Board has approved the net metering and connection fees to enable the public to participate as producers and consumers (prosumers) of electricity on the national grid and support the country’s solar explosion. The Minister of Energy recently signed into law the Electricity (Net Metering) Regulations which were published in...



