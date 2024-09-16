THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has asked Zesco to come up with a two-day load-shedding schedule instead of providing power for a few minutes in the middle of the night. On Wednesday, Zesco Limited announced that as of September 1, 2024, it would only be able to supply power to residential customers for three hours per day on a rotational basis. However, the utility company has been failing to provide the said three hours of electricity in most residential areas and ZACA Executive Secretary Juba Sakala suggests that it would be better for Zesco to introduce a two day load-shedding schedule. In an interview, Thursday, Sakala said providing electricity for 45 minutes in the middle of the night was frustrating...



