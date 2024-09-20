THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has commissioned the K86.5 million Chitambo Agro Processing Plant, a facility dedicated to processing cassava. Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Wednesday, IDC Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya said the plant would produce cassava meal, starch and animal feed, and is capable of processing up to 120 metric tonnes of produce per day. “Chitambo Agro Processing Plant Limited (CAP) was established by government with funding from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme under the African Development Bank (AfDB) supervision. With a total investment of approximately K86.5 million, the plant is capable of processing up to 120 metric tonnes of produce per day, with its produce being cassava meal, starch and animal feed. This is a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.