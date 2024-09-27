CONSUMER Unity Trust Society (CUTS) Board member Sajeev Nair has observed that the country forgets to implement planned power projects whenever it experiences good rainfall but only turns to enjoying. Speaking during a News Diggers organised Public Discussion Forum on load-shedding recently, Nair said the 2024 power crisis was peculiar because it was so rampant, diverse and had a far-reaching impact. “Load-shedding or power management or insufficient power this is not the first time we are facing it. It has been going on; if you look at 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 we had this but then what makes the 2024 power peculiar [is] because it is so rampant. It is so diverse and it also has a far reaching...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here