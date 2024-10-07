Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says the upcoming Mining Insaka will serve as a timely reminder to locals and the world of Zambia’s mineral wealth. Kabuswe has also disclosed that the country has attracted $12 billion in investments in the mining sector since the UPND took over government. Addressing the media, Saturday, Kabuswe said the Insaka had a powerful lineup of speakers, including President Hakainde Hichilema. “Allow me to boast, the powerful lineup of speakers we have assembled including Zambia’s Republican President, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema who will make his keynote address on Monday, 7th October 2024. Other speakers include former ZCCM- IH CEO Pius Kasolo, Xcalibur CEO Mr Simon Bosch, European Union Head of Cooperation Claudio Bacigalupi,...