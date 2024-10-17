THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says the country is facing challenges in fuel importation due to delays in tanker clearance at multiple border points. ERB said as of yesterday, the country had about 10 days worth of diesel and about four days worth of petrol available. But a check at filling stations like Total Energies found that they had run out of petrol. On Tuesday, Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) Secretary General Benson Tembo challenged the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to explain the challenges which Zambia was facing in all the fuel importation routes. Responding to a press query, Wednesday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda disclosed that there were extended wait times due to limited operational hours for tankers...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here