ACTING Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Douglas Syakalima has disclosed that a total of 74,392 marketeer booster loans, worth over K153 million, were disbursed in 2022 to 2023. Syakalima was responding to a question for oral answer from Dundumwezi UPND MP Edgar Sing’ombe, who wanted to find out, (a) how many marketeers applied for booster loans under the Marketeer Booster Loan Programme, countrywide, in 2022 and 2023, year by year; and (b) of the applicants above, how many benefited from the programme in Dundumwezi Parliamentary Constituency, last Tuesday. In response, Syakalima said a total of 74,392 loans were disbursed out of 102,750 applicants. “In its endeavour to empower citizens, government, through CEEC, has among other products disbursed marketeer booster...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here