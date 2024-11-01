ZESCO has announced an increase in daily electricity supply from three to five hours in view of the emergency tariff adjustment that has now taken effect. In a statement, Friday, the corporation stated that while it aims to provide a consistent five-hour supply, the availability of power imports and other unforeseen factors may occasionally affect this schedule. “As of 1st November 2024, the emergency tariff adjustment has taken effect and Zesco Limited has increased daily electricity supply from three to five hours. To support this improvement, the corporation has implemented an updated national power rationing schedule, optimizing power imports and enhancing output from Independent Power Producers where possible. While Zesco aims to provide a consistent five-hour supply, the availability of...



