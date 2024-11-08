FORMER Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda says the K69.16 reduction in the cost of living as reported by JCTR does not reflect the reality on the ground, as few people can afford to eat fruits every day. He adds that JCTR’s Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket measurements should be limited to the basic everyday essential foods for Zambians. On Wednesday, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection disclosed that it recorded a K69.16 reduction in the cost of living in Lusaka for October, bringing it to K10,408.84. The Centre said the reduction was due to the decrease in the prices of fruits such as bananas, mangoes, oranges and apples. Commenting on the reduction in an interview, Thursday, Banda wondered how many citizens...



