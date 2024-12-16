GOVERNMENT has disclosed that the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has approved Zambia’s Nature, People and Climate Investment Plan (ZNPC-IP) and allocated US$34.65 million in funding. In a statement, Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha stated that the funding would support nature-based solutions to address the multiple drivers and impacts of climate change in Central, Copperbelt, and North-Western Provinces. Mposha disclosed that Zambia’s NPC-IP was approved alongside Ethiopia’s Nature, People and Climate Investment Plan on Wednesday December 14, 2024. “The governing Board of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has approved Zambia’s Nature, People and Climate Investment Plan (ZNPC-IP) and allocated US$34.65 million in funding. The funding will support nature-based solutions to address in an integrated manner, the multiple drivers and...



