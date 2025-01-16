THE Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) has disclosed that last year, it exceeded its K105.9 million revenue target by 39 per cent. PACRA Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Benson Mpalo has revealed that in the period under review, the agency registered 35,190 business names and 18,138 Companies against its 34,595 business names and 18,300 companies target. In a statement, Mpalo stated that for commercial services which included registration of businesses and filing of annual returns among others, PACRA collected K116,699,093 against the K70,906,385 target. “The Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) last year exceeded its K105.9 million revenue target by 39 percent. The agency had set a target to collect K105, 962,708 between January and December 2024 but managed...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here