COMMERCE Minister Chipoka Mulenga has disclosed that Toyota Motors Corporation has accepted President Hakainde Hichilema’s proposal to invest in renewable power generation in Zambia. On Tuesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema had urged the corporation to expedite the resumption of feasibility studies for the proposed PV solar power station in Zambia. “The President also called on Toyota Tsusho Corporation to expedite the resumption of feasibility studies for the proposed PV solar power station in Zambia. He emphasized the government’s commitment to energy security through diversification away from hydroelectric power. The new dawn administration, he noted, has introduced reforms to open the energy sector to private investment, recognizing energy as a key driver of economic growth...



