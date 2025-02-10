MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe was on point to indicate that investors only come to make money for themselves. In an interview, Mundubile said Kabuswe understood that some of the challenges his ministry was facing were because some politicians had gone to bed with investors. “Paul Kabuswe has said investors do not care about us, they only come to make money – in that discussion he highlighted a number of salient issues that were very factual. And I think one of the areas that he talked about government being heavily tilted towards investors. He also pointed out that politicians have a tendency of going to bed with investors, putting African leaders in a position where...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here