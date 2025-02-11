Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says only creditors can determine whether or not to cancel Zambia’s debt. Recently, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) launched a debt cancellation campaign, advocating for the cancellation of unjust debts that burden the most vulnerable populations. Addressing the media during the launch of the campaign, ZCCB president Reverend Ignatius Chama said debt cancellation was a vital step towards achieving social justice and economic equity. However, in interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said as much as efforts made by ZCCB were appreciated, government still needed to pay off the debt it acquired because most of it had already been restructured. “I have just read in the media of this campaign but I...