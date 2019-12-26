Chita Lodge boss attempted to defeat course of justice, testifies DEC officer

- Local
-
by Abraham Kalito on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 26 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Chita Lodge boss attempted to defeat course of justice, testifies DEC officerBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Dec 2019
Chita Lodge managing director James Chungu has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he received, with shock, allegations that he interfered with a State witness in a case he is jointly charged with former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.
He said the witness in question had been working with him for over seven years as he was a main contractor at his properties, and that at no time did he ask him to flee the country.
But an officer from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has told the Court that when one of the witnesses told him that Chungu gave him a K700 and asked him to leave the country, he took it as interfering with witnesses and, therefore, thought it was best to cancel the accused’s police bond because he was clearly attempting to defeat the course of justice.
In this matter, Chimese and Chungu are charged with five counts of abuse of authority and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi.
Previously, a Zimbabwean builder, Masaka Joe Tendai, testified that Chungu sent him K700 in August this year via Airtel Money and advised him to leave the country, saying the DEC wanted to arrest him because he had details of the house he built in Ibex Hill.
Arising from Tendai’s testimony, the State asked the Court to cancel Chungu’s police bond on account of interfering with its witness.
Chief State Advocate at the National Prosecutions Authority Gamaliel Zimba told the Court that the State found it worrisome that Chungu asked the witness to leave the country, saying if not curtailed, there was a possibility of interference with State witnesses.
But the defence submitted that the State’s application to have Chungu’s bond cancelled on account of interfering with a witness was misconceived and an abuse of authority.
The defence, therefore, asked the Court to throw out the application, saying Chungu had not conducted himself in a manner to warrant it to cancel his bond as there was no evidence for the Court to follow.
And when the matter came up yesterday, Magistrate Nsunge Chanda asked Chungu to show cause why his police bond should not be revoked.
In response, Chungu said he received the accusations of interfering with a witness with shock.
He said he had been working with Tendai for over seven years as he was the main contractor at his properties.
“I owed him some money. He (Tendai) was finishing off an ablution block in Kafue and he just suddenly disappeared after raising the structure to roof-level,” Chungu said.
He said he was not aware that Tendai was a witness in a case, but that he intended to take him to court as his witness in an event that he was found with a case to answer.
Chungu further said he had correspondence with Tendai on phone where he was asking for his money, which he (Chungu) owed him.
He said at no time did he ask Tendai to flee the country, but that the only thing he knew was that Tendai did not have legitimate documentation allowing him to stay in Zambia.
“I had no knowledge, whatsoever, that he was going to be a State witness. At no time did I ask him to leave. The money I sent to him was to service liabilities I had with him. I register apologies if this was misconstrued to be an attempt for him to flee,” the accused said.
At this point, the State said it was ready to call on stand the officer who issued bond to Chungu.
Once on the stand, Mukelabai Kwaleyela, the arresting officer from the DEC, said during the investigations, he spoke to witnesses of Zimbabwean nationality, who constructed a property in Ibex Hill, one of them being Tendai.
He said when interviewed, Tendai explained to him that he was called by Chungu at one of his offices where he found two other Zimbabweans.
Kwaleyela said it was there that Chungu had asked Tendai to leave the country and provided him with K700.
“At that time, he explained to me that Mr James Chungu told him that he needed to leave the country because if the Drug Enforcement Commission found him, they would arrest him. And that Mr James Chungu provided a K700 to Mr Tendai to use as transport to go back to Zimbabwe,” narrated the DEC officer.
Kwaleyela said Tendai also showed him WhatsApp messages regarding the same discussion for him to go back to Zimbabwe.
He said he took that as interfering with the witnesses in the matter, adding that he thought that cancelling police bond for Chungu was the best thing to do.
“The witness indicated to say he did not comply because, according to him, he was established in Zambia, with children. He instead came to explain to me over what had transpired. I took that, your honour, as interfering with the witnesses in the matter. And I, therefore, thought that the best that was supposed to be done was cancel the police bond because he was clearly attempting to defeat the course of Justice,” Kwaleyela said.
Magistrate Chanda adjourned the matter to December 30, this year, for a final ruling.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- 2019 turbulent year, we did the best under difficult circumstance – govt - 26 Dec 2019
- Omnia considers out of court settlement with Zed Farmer - 26 Dec 2019
- Chita Lodge boss attempted to defeat course of justice, testifies DEC officer - 26 Dec 2019
- Dangote opposes application for injunction to stop quarrying activities on Masaiti farmland - 26 Dec 2019
- Get rid of ghost farmers and ghost cooperatives – Sikazwe - 25 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- U.S. govt doesn’t plan on immediately replacing Foote – Bloomberg (3,831 views)
- We've a govt of thieves, by thieves for thieves - Telesphore (3,121 views)
- Kwacha maintains bullish run (2,659 views)
- Livingstone police in disarray over "wrongful arrest" of Pilato (1,692 view)
- Lungu's handlers must tame his mouth before he sets the country on fire - Kambwili (1,063 view)
- USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 2020
- 2019 turbulent year, we did the best under difficult circumstance – govt
- Omnia considers out of court settlement with Zed Farmer
- 2019 the hardest for Zambians in last 10 years, laments Mutati
- Your activities will determine how law will treat you, Kampyongo tells CSOs
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- ZNBC still most watched TV station in Zambia, claims Siliya
- Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba
- Zambians need to stop littering, embrace cleanliness - Lungu
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia's dream of lacuna-free Constitution - Lubinda
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
USAID forecasts worsened famine in Zambia in 202026 Dec 2019
-
2019 turbulent year, we did the best under difficult circumstance – govt26 Dec 2019
-
Omnia considers out of court settlement with Zed Farmer26 Dec 2019
-
2019 the hardest for Zambians in last 10 years, laments Mutati26 Dec 2019
-
Your activities will determine how law will treat you, Kampyongo tells CSOs26 Dec 2019
-
Chita Lodge boss attempted to defeat course of justice, testifies DEC officer26 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article