Chanda, Soko deny receiving bribes from IMS

Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda and former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko have both denied corruptly receiving different sums of money from Intelligent Mobility Solutions Board chairman, Walid EL Nahas.

Nahas has also pleaded not guilty to charges of corrupt practices with a public officer before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

In this matter, Nahas is charged with two counts of corrupt practices with a public officer, whereas Soko and Chanda are charged with four counts of corrupt practices by a public officer and possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged in count one that Nahas between August 1, 2017, and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US $10,000 to Soko, a public officer, namely director and chief executive officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services, a matter or transaction that concerns RTSA, a public body.

In count two, it alleged that Nahas on the same dates corruptly gave US $11,000 to Chanda, a public officer, namely Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services.

In count three, it is alleged that between August 1, 2017, and May 31, Soko corruptly received US $10,000 from Nahas as inducement to facilitate the award of the Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited contract by RTSA.

It is alleged in the fourth count that Soko on the same dates possessed US $10,000, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count five, Chanda is accused of corruptly receiving US $11,000 from Nahas as an inducement to facilitate the award of the contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services.

It is further alleged in count six that Chanda on August 1, 2017, and May 31, 2019, possessed US $11,000, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

When the trio first appeared in court on January 2, 2020, Chanda denied possessing US $11,000.

Soko also denied possessing US $10,000, properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The three could, however, not take plea to charges of corrupt practices with a public officer and corrupt practices by a public officer, as the State was awaiting consent to prosecute the charges from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

And when the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Tuesday, the State informed the Court that consent from the DPP to prosecute the other charges was ready.

Magistrate Mwale then read out count one, two, three and five to the accused persons, to which they all pleaded not guilty.

The matter comes up on February 19, 2020, for mention and March 18, for commencement of trial.