Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract

Soko sues RTSA for breach of contractBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 4 Feb 2020
Former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko has dragged the Agency to the Lusaka High Court, demanding damages for breach of contract, mental stress and payment of full gratuity.
Soko is claiming three months’ salary in lieu of notice, payment of full gratuity pursuant clause 19.1.2 of the contract and payment of monthly salaries from the date of termination, until full gratuity is paid to him.
He also wants an offer for the sale of a personal-to-holder motor vehicle to him pursuant to clause 13.2.1 of the Agency’s conditions of service, damages for breach of contract and mental stress as well as interest and costs.
In a statement of claim filed in Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Monday, Soko stated that he was employed by RTSA as director and chief executive officer on a three year contract, effective January 4, 2013.
He stated that after the expiration of the contract, he continued to work for RTSA on the same terms as the expired contract.
Soko further stated that on March 4, 2016, he signed a new contract with RTSA in the same capacity on the same terms as the previous contract save for remuneration.
“The contract of employment provided for the following inter alia: three months notice of termination or payment in lieu, payment of full gratuity if employment is terminated for any reason save on grounds of conduct or performance and purchase of personal-to-holder motor vehicle upon termination of contract pursuant to clause 13.2.1 of the Agency’s Conditions of Service,” read the statement of claim.
He stated that after expiration of the contract on January 3, last year, he continued employment on the same terms as the expired contract.
Soko added that he was subsequently appointed on RTSA’s board of directors on August 8, 2019.
He, however, stated that by letter dated September 11, 2019, RTSA purported to terminate his employment, effective September 12, 2019, and he was also paid gratuity on a pro-rated basis, contrary to clause 19.1.2 of the contract.
“Prior to delivery of the letter dated September 11, 2019, RTSA without notifying him withdrew his personal driver, who was at the material time assigned to collect his children from school, leaving the children stranded at school until late in the evening when school authorities notified him, occasioning mental anguish and stress on him and his minor children,” read the statement of claim.
Soko lamented that in the premises, he had suffered loss and damage.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
