Maamba Collieries admits getting $10m loan from ZCCM-IH

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Maamba Collieries admits getting $10m loan from ZCCM-IHBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Feb 2020
MAAMBA Collieries Limited has admitted that ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc advanced it US$10 million as a loan to enable it meet its obligations to settle its creditors.
It, however, added that this was at the request and instance of the Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC), which was tasked by the Ministry of Finance and National Development to procure funds for Zesco Limited to settle its indebtedness to it (Maamba Collieries).
This is in a matter in which ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc has sued Maamba Collieries Limited in the Lusaka High Court demanding payment of US $10 million that the latter borrowed to enable it meet its obligation to its creditors.
ZCCM lamented that as a result of Maamba Collieries’ failure to repay the loan advance, it had suffered loss of use of its monies.
It stated in its statement of claim that Maamba Collieries Limited was a company operating and running Maamba Coal Mine and Thermal Power Plant in Maamba, Southern Province.
ZCCM further stated that in March, last year, it entered into an oral agreement with Maamba Collieries for the advance of US $10 million to Maamba Collieries to enable it meet its obligations to its creditors.
“It was a term of the agreement as set out in the defendant’s letter of March 20, 2019, that the defendant would repay the loan advance from its power sales, but not later than 60 days from disbursement. On or about March 25, 2019, in pursuance of the said oral agreement and letter of March 20, 2019, from the defendant to the plaintiff, the plaintiff advanced the said US $10 million to the defendant,” read the statement of claim.
ZCCM stated that despite the 60-day period committed to pay lapsing, Maamba Collieries did not and has not repaid the loan advance.
In its defence, Maamba Collieries admitted that ZCCM advanced it US $10 million, but added that it was “at the request and instance of IDC, which was tasked by the Ministry of Finance and National Development to procure funds for Zesco Limited to settle its indebtedness to Maamba, which exposure was causing imminent default on the part of Maamba with its diverse financing agreement.”
It stated that after disbursement of the funds, ZCCM sent it a term sheet and an agreement called “Liquidity Support Agreement” in respect of the advance, which provide, inter alia, that the sum of US $10 million would be repaid by Maamba Collieries within seven days of receipt by it of bulk payment, from its debtor Zesco Limited.
Maamba Collieries stated that in both its letters dated March 20, 2019, and the term sheet, repayment of US $10 million to ZCCM was conditional on receipt by it (Maamba Collieries) from Zesco Limited, which payment had not been received to-date.
“Alternatively, the defendant (Maamba Collieries) shall seek indemnity from third-party Zesco Limited, which currently owes the defendant the sum of $232,000,000,” stated Maamba Collieries.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- MTN accountant withdraws K800,000 compensation case - 26 Feb 2020
- Maamba Collieries admits getting $10m loan from ZCCM-IH - 26 Feb 2020
- Witness tells court people have the right to question Lungu’s association with drug trafficking accused - 26 Feb 2020
- High Court stays revocation of recognition agreement between UNZALARU, management - 25 Feb 2020
- Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building - 25 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge (7,337 views)
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe - Bowman (6,148 views)
- God hates such useless prayers! (5,940 views)
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington (5,606 views)
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (4,277 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Chongwe tips Lungu on implementing people driven constitution
- MTN accountant withdraws K800,000 compensation case
- Banks might hike lending rates again – BAZ
- Govt has up to Friday to pay lecturers or else – CBUAU
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot – HH
- Find gassing masterminds, prayer without action useless – Kakoma
- MoU between Met Dept and GBMS didn’t follow procedure, witness tells court
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering
- UNZA, CBU chancellors must resign – NAQUEZ
- Maamba Collieries admits getting $10m loan from ZCCM-IH
- Airtel, Natsave partner to launch eWallet service
- Witness tells court people have the right to question Lungu’s association with drug trafficking accused
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article