Lusaka man in court for incest

Lusaka man in court for incestBy Natasha Sakala on 28 Feb 2020
A BUILDER of Lusaka’s Chilanga area has been dragged to court for having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.
This is a case in which Imran June Sibande, 39, has been charged with incest contrary to section 159(1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st November 2017 and 30th November 2017 in Lusaka, Sibande did have carnal knowledge of Zindaba Sibande knowing the same to be his daughter.
The accused is currently on police bond and the matter could not take off as the accused was not before the court.
Meanwhile, a teacher of Lusaka’s Nyumba Yanga area has been dragged to court for causing death by dangerous driving.
It is alleged that Mugode Muyanjilwa, 32, on October 24, 2019 in Lusaka did cause the death of Nebert Mwanza whilst driving a motor vehicle, namely Toyota IST bearing registration number AHB 3179 on a public road, namely along Alick Nkhata road near China Home Choice Kalingalinga in a manner which was dangerous to the public and other road users having regard to all the circumstances of the road including the nature, condition and use of the road and the amount of traffic which was actually at the time on the road or which might reasonably be expected to be on the said road.
The matter was set to take off in court but could not because the accused, who is on Police bond, was not before the court.
