Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland caseBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 2 Mar 2020
The State has denied allegations by nine Chongwe traditional leaders and Chalimbana Headwaters Conservation Trust that it did not comply with the law regarding Environmental Impact Assessments prior to the commencement of the Kingsland City Project.
It has further denied claims that the construction works abrogate the plaintiffs’ right to a clean, safe and healthy environment under section 4 of the Environmental Management Act.
This is a matter in which, Chalimbana Headwaters Conservation Trust and nine traditional leaders of the Soli people sued Zambia Airforce Projects Limited and Kingsland City Investment for carrying out construction works on a forest reserve.
Other companies sued include; Drimtown Investments Limited, Shangrila Investments Limited and Datong Construction Limited.
The plaintiffs have also sued Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Water Resources Management Authority and the Attorney General.
Moses Lukwanda, who is senior headman Maoma, senior headman Nkomenshya and eight others are seeking among other reliefs, an order that the defendants should obey the Protection Order of September 2019, and an order declaring that the developments are a threat not only to the Chalimbana River Catchment but the greater Lusaka Aquifer system.
The plaintiffs stated in their statement of claim that they were at all material times members of the Busoli Royal Establishment Chiefdom Lands Committee, as well as, headmen and headwomen in various villages of Soli people, and relied on the Chalimbana river.
They stated that without the protection and preservation of water recharge areas, the aquifer faces the risk of depletion and that Lusaka city with its growing population would face a major water shortage.
The plaintiffs stated that the defendants did not comply with the law regarding Environmental Impact Assessments prior to the commencement of the developments as no public hearings were held as required by the law.
They stated that as a result of this, ZEMA issued a Protection Order, ordering Drimtown Investments Limited, Shangrila Investments Limited and Datong Construction Limited to stop construction works and restore the area to its previous state.
The plaintiffs stated that despite the issuance of the Protection Order, the defendants had never complied and continued to carry out construction works on the environmentally sensitive area.
But in its defence filed in the Lusaka High Court on February 26, the State admitted that Forest Reserve No.27 was de-gazetted for purposes utilizing part of it as a training facility.
Attorney General Likando Kalaluka further admitted only to the extent that a protection order was issued by ZEMA to ensure that conditions were being complied with.
He denied the plaintiffs’ claims that the defendants did not comply with the law regarding Environmental Impact Assessments prior to the commencement of the developments as no public hearings were held as required by the law.
Kalaluka also denied the plaintiffs’ claims that as a result of the construction works going on in the area, there had been water contamination from effluent discharge of the ZAF Twin Palm Housing Project, which was next to Kingsland City Project as well as destruction of the forest which would affect the general public’s access to clean and safe water.
He stated that the plaintiffs would be put to strict proof.
“Save as herein specifically admitted, the eighth defendant denies each and every allegation contained in the plaintiffs statement of claim as if the same where set out separately and denied seriatim,” Kalaluka stated.
On February 17, this year, the Court of Appeal granted an injunction restraining the continued works at Kingsland City.
Delivering his ruling, Court of Appeal judge Mubanga Kondolo said the Kingsland City, regardless of the magnitude of the project, does not enjoy State immunity from injunction.
“Taking into account my opinion that where there is a danger of serious harm to the environment, irreparable injury need not be proved and the fact that damage to the environment presents potential and on going harm to both present and future generations, I find that the balance of convenience tilts in favour of the applicants,” he stated.
“The application for an injunction is successful and the first to fifth respondents are restrained from continuing works on the area covered by the decision letter issued to the first respondent (ZAF Projects Limited) on February 7, 2019.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court - 2 Mar 2020
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD - 2 Mar 2020
- Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case - 2 Mar 2020
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 - 2 Mar 2020
- NAPSA applies to serve Milupi via newspaper advert - 2 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- ZRA unearths smuggling scam but remains mute (13,718 views)
- Indeed, PF has lost its social contract to govern (4,385 views)
- UPND MPs were in order to walk out on Bill 10, rules Matibini (3,900 views)
- PF lied to Zambians - Sangwa (3,481 views)
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood (2,605 views)
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD
- Ballot printing contract has not been awarded yet – Nshindano
- Commodity prices, debt skyrocket over 100% since 2015
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD
- Ballot printing contract has not been awarded yet – Nshindano
- Commodity prices, debt skyrocket over 100% since 2015
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 – Sangwa
- Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000
- NAPSA applies to serve Milupi via newspaper advert
- Police nab ‘Spax’ for murder
- Poverty stricken church a danger to development – Chikoya
- Rising govt debt will increase poverty levels, warns CSPR
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article