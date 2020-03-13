Home / Courts / Nigerian student denies trafficking charge

Nigerian student denies trafficking charge

By on 13 Mar 2020
Magistrates Court: File picture

Magistrates Court

A 23-year-old Nigerian student who resides in Italy has pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in narcotic drugs.

This is a matter in which Loveth Obanor has been charged with one count of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to section 6 of the narcotic and drugs act chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on March 3, 2020, in Lusaka, Obanor did traffic in narcotic drugs namely 1.06 kilograms of Heroin without lawful authority.

When she appeared for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Obanor pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court has since set March 31 for mention and April 17 for commencement of trial as the accused remains in custody.




