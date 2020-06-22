LIVINGSTONE Magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa has argued that the petition where he is seeking an order that the Registrar of Societies de-registers all political parties, which have not practiced regular, free and fair intra-party elections, is rightly before the Constitutional Court. He adds that his petition is premised on the contravention of the Constitution and meets all the requirements for a matter that should be brought before the Constitutional Court. This is a matter in which Mwelwa, an Advocate of the High Court, has petitioned the ConCourt seeking an order and...
Menu