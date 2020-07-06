Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC speaks as Kabwe PF MP Tutwa Ngulube listens during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel has explained that the ConCourt ruling delivered on Bill 10 last week does not give the document any new lease of life as that is simply a detailed version of the decision that was already delivered in 2019. The Constitutional Court has reiterated its position of November 29, last year, that the petitions by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and Chapter One Foundation Limited in which they were challenging government’s decision to alter the Constitution of Zambia through Bill 10, lack merit and...