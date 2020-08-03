LUSAKA High Court Judge Catherine Lombe Phiri has granted Lusaka lawyer Linda Kasonde’s law firm, LCK Chambers, permission to withdraw as advocates for Prime Television. This is in a matter where the television station is challenging government’s decision to cease all cooperation with it. “The application for LCK Chambers to withdraw as advocates for the petitioner is granted. There’s no order as to costs,” Justice Phiri said in her ruling. In this matter, Prime Television has petitioned the Lusaka High Court for an order quashing Information and Broadcasting Services Minister...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.