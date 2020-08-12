LUSAKA Magistrate Felix Kaoma has set August 31, 2020, for ruling on case to answer in a matter where Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe is charged with seditious practice. This was after the State closed its case yesterday. In this matter, Mushipe, is alleged to have on unknown dates, but between July 1, 2015, and April 11, 2016 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and without lawful excuse, had in her possession seditious material namely “Strategy of domination, PF against opposition UPND 2015, 2016 and beyond-UPND...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.