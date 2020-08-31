Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe speaks to journalists shortly after being acquitted of the offence of seditious practices on August 31, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Magistrate Felix Kaoma has set free Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe, who was facing a charge of seditious practices. Magistrate Kaoma said in his ruling yesterday that the seditious material on which the said offence was anchored on does not appear by any stretch of imagination to contain any seditious words or seditious intentions. Meanwhile, Mushipe has expressed gratitude that justice has prevailed and further thanked the Court over its decision. In this matter, Mushipe was alleged to have on unknown dates, but between July 1, 2015, and April 11,...