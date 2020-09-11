Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has submitted to the Constitutional Court that the correct amount of repatriation allowances former Cabinet ministers and their deputies, who received emoluments after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016, are entitled to is K8,000 each and not the K15,000 they are claiming. Yamba adds that his office has, therefore, re-calculated the summary for net pays and allowances to be recovered from the ministers taking into account the K8,000, which brings the total amount recoverable from them for the period May to July, 2016, to...