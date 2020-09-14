A HOTEL in Waterfalls area of Chongwe district has sued Zambia Airports Corporation Limited, seeking damages for negligence after a fire allegedly escaped from the overgrown grass in the Corporation’s premises to the hotel buildings, resulting in loss and damage to property. OSLO Hotel Limited is further seeking costs, interest and any other relief the court may deem fit. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, OSLO Hotel explained that it was a private company limited, conducting hotel business on subdivision ‘Al’ of Lot Number...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.