Musician Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato, Maiko Zulu, Brian Bwembya and two others have applied for leave in the Lusaka High Court to commence Judicial Review proceedings against the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to compel duly registered voters to present themselves before registration officers for verification under a new register for the 2021 general elections. In their notice for leave to commence Judicial Review proceedings filed in the principal registry, Pilato, Maiko, Bwembya, aka B Flow and two youths – Nawa Sitali and Muleta Kapatiso...



