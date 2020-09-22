COURT of Appeal judge Mubanga Kondolo has vacated the injunction which restrained Zambia Airforce Projects Limited, Kingsland City Investment Limited, among others, from continuing works at Kingsland City. On February 17, this year, judge Kondolo granted Chalimbana Headwaters Conservation Trust Limited and nine traditional leaders of the Soli people an injunction restraining the continued works at Kingsland City. The said injunction restrained ZAF Projects Limited, Kingsland City Investment Limited, Drimtown Investment Limited, Shangrila Investment Limited and Datong Construction Limited from continuing works on the area covered by the decision letter...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.